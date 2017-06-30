Report: Shirtless tractor driver yells for sandwiches
A shirtless man driving a tractor and asking others for a sandwich was arrested Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska, local station KMTV reported. Adrian Latham, 41, was booked on charges of operating during suspension, willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest and felony criminal mischief, police said.
