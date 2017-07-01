ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXL...

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

