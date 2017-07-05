Billy McGuigan's Rock Twist Comes to ...

Billy McGuigan's Rock Twist Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse 7/12-23

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Omaha Community Playhouse will present the world premiere of Billy McGuigan's Rock Twist July 12 - 23, 2017 in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Omaha favorite Billy McGuigan returns to the Omaha Community Playhouse stage with this new show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Jul 2 Sergeant Hartmann 126
looking for druid and pagan groups in omaha area (Nov '13) Jul 2 laura sweany 2
Review: Rally Motorsports (Apr '15) Jun 18 Dan 10
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May '17 Princess Hey 63
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan May '17 Cordwainer Trout 7
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May '17 PRIME RIB 50
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,133 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC