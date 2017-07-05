Billy McGuigan's Rock Twist Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse 7/12-23
The Omaha Community Playhouse will present the world premiere of Billy McGuigan's Rock Twist July 12 - 23, 2017 in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Omaha favorite Billy McGuigan returns to the Omaha Community Playhouse stage with this new show.
