When student journalists need defendi...

When student journalists need defending, these lawyers swoop in. For free.

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Students at Millard West High School in Omaha hold up their student newspaper, which won a state award after overcoming censorship of a column that criticized teachers for bringing their own politics into the classroom. In recent months, millions of dollars in donations have rained down upon journalism organizations, prompted by President Trump's verbal attacks on the news media and citizen support for the press's role in America's democracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Rally Motorsports (Apr '15) Sun Dan 10
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Jun 13 Winston wolf 121
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May 27 Princess Hey 63
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan May 26 Cordwainer Trout 7
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May '17 PRIME RIB 50
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) May '17 Closerbi 2
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC