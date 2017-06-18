When student journalists need defending, these lawyers swoop in. For free.

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Students at Millard West High School in Omaha hold up their student newspaper, which won a state award after overcoming censorship of a column that criticized teachers for bringing their own politics into the classroom. In recent months, millions of dollars in donations have rained down upon journalism organizations, prompted by President Trump's verbal attacks on the news media and citizen support for the press's role in America's democracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.