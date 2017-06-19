Trial set for Nebraska man charged in...

Trial set for Nebraska man charged in slaying, dismemberment

Read more: KLKN

One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County has been scheduled for trial. Court records say 19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges in the slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson.

