"The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki's ranch property destroyed in wildfire

An influx of great white shark sightings has residents and tourists worried about potential encounters in the water, especially during the heart of summer.Senior... -- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held another round of meetings Tuesday in an effort to end the crisis among its Gulf allies but was met with a continued impas... ABC says it has reached a settlement with a South Dakota meat producer that filed a more than $1 billion lawsuit against the network over its reports on the company's lean, f... The Lexington Pinnacle Bank Juniors fell on Tuesday night at home to Kearney Post 52, 5-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.