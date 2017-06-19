Strong wind slams a car door shut, an...

Strong wind slams a car door shut, and it locks with toddler inside....

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Boing Boing

Strong wind slams a car door shut, and it locks with toddler inside. Mother then gets a ticket for child abuse by neglect It was a hot windy day in Omaha, Nebraska last week, with winds gusting 40 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Rally Motorsports (Apr '15) 22 hr Dan 10
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Jun 13 Winston wolf 121
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May 27 Princess Hey 63
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan May 26 Cordwainer Trout 7
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May '17 PRIME RIB 50
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) May '17 Closerbi 2
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,741 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC