Strong wind slams a car door shut, and it locks with toddler inside....
Strong wind slams a car door shut, and it locks with toddler inside. Mother then gets a ticket for child abuse by neglect It was a hot windy day in Omaha, Nebraska last week, with winds gusting 40 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Rally Motorsports (Apr '15)
|22 hr
|Dan
|10
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|Jun 13
|Winston wolf
|121
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|May 27
|Princess Hey
|63
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|May 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May '17
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Closerbi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC