Storms shatter homes, down trees in Nebraska and Iowa
Vincent and Lindsey Mercado and their children walk past an overturned truck and weather damaged homes in the Hyda Hills neighborhood in Bellevue, Neb., Saturday, June 17, 2017. A severe weather front passed through the area the previous evening.
