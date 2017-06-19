State Democratic Party chair removes officialafter offensive remarks about congressman's shooting
State Democratic Party chair removes official after offensive remarks about congressman's shooting World-Herald [Omaha, NE], by Christopher Burbach Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb removed a party official from his post Thursday after a recording surfaced of him making offensive remarks about the shooting of U.S. Rep Steve Scalise. In the recording, Montag, referring to Scalise, says "this , his whole job is to get people, convince Republicans to kick people off of health care.
