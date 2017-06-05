Sower award nominations due June 16
Humanities Nebraska is seeking nominations for the 2017 Sower Award in the Humanities, recognizing an individual who has made "a significant contribution to public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska." The Sower Award will be presented in Omaha on Tuesday, Oct. 3, just prior to the free Governor's Lecture in the Humanities at the Holland Performing Arts Center.
