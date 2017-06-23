Shut down: Lange, Hess throttle Oregon State, Tigers win 3-1

JUNE 24: Manager Paul Mainieri of the Louisiana State University Tigers looks on as he has a meeting with his players in the sixth inning during Game 3 of the 2009 NCAA College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2009 in Omaha, Nebraska. OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: Manager Paul Mainieri of the Louisiana State University Tigers looks on as he has a meeting with his players in the sixth inning during Game 3 of the 2009 NCAA College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2009 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNO-TV New Orleans.