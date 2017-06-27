Senator Turns To Internet For State F...

Senator Turns To Internet For State Flag Overhaul

A Nebraska state senator who called for an overhaul of the state flag is turning to the internet to come up with a possible new look. Sen. Burke Harr of Omaha says he wants to see ideas from the public and may try to change the flag again if one design receives a strong positive reaction.

