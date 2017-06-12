Republican Grief Over Scalise's Shoot...

Republican Grief Over Scalise's Shooting Called 'So...

After declaring that "this so funny" to watch Republicans "crying on live tv" about the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise Wednesday, a Nebraska Democratic Party official refused NDP's request she resign. Chelsey Gentry-Tipton of Omaha, NE used Facebook to express her amusement at Republican's grief after Scalise was shot then posted that she was "having a hard time feeling bad for them," the Omaha World-Herald reports: "The Nebraska party's leadership asked Gentry-Tipton to step down Wednesday, several hours after she wrote, in a Facebook thread about the shooting at in Alexandria, Virginia, 'Watching the congressman crying on live tv abt the trauma they experienced.

