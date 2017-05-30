Psychotic serial killer who mutilated...

Psychotic serial killer who mutilated his own penis 'to look...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily Record

Nikko Jenkins who chopped off his penis to make it look like an 'Egyptian serpent god' killed four people in Omaha, Nebraska A serial killer who cut off his own penis has been given the death penalty after showing "a lack of remorse" for his murders. The decision came despite his attempts for a more lenient sentence by claiming his self harm was evidence of psychosis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) May 27 Private joker 112
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May 27 Princess Hey 63
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan May 26 Cordwainer Trout 7
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May 16 PRIME RIB 50
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) May 7 Closerbi 2
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online May '17 freely 6
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,513,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC