Photos: LSU takes on Oregon State in College World Series Monday

LSU takes on Oregon State in Game 6 of the College World Series, Monday, June 19, 2017, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Ne. LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson greets fans outside before Game 6 of the College World Series between LSU and Oregon State, Monday, June 19, 2017, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Ne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.