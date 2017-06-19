Photos: LSU practices Sunday ahead of...

Photos: LSU practices Sunday ahead of College World Series Finals

LSU practices Sunday, June 25, 2017, ahead of their SEC matchup with Florida in the College World Series beginning Monday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Ne. LSU pitcher Todd Peterson fields questions from the media following practice, Sunday, June 25, 2017, ahead of the College World Series finals between LSU and Florida, Saturday, June 24, 2017, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Ne.

