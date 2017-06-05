Omaha authorities trying to ID body found in Missouri River
On Sunday, June 4th 2017 at 2:16 p.m. OFD River Rescue and OPD responded to a call of a body floating down the Missouri River. OFD was able to recover the body in the river, near Epply Airfield on the northeast corner of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|May 27
|Private joker
|112
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|May 27
|Princess Hey
|63
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|May 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May 16
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12)
|May 7
|Closerbi
|2
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|May '17
|freely
|6
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC