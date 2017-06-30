Next Bud Crawford Fight Scheduled In ...

Next Bud Crawford Fight Scheduled In Lincoln

Friday Jun 30 Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Pro boxing is coming to Lincoln in August. ESPN announcing last night that unified junior welterweight world title holder and Omaha native Terrence "Bud" Crawford will fight two-belt world title holder Julius Indongo August 19th at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

