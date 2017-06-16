Nebraska officials help load first be...

Nebraska officials help load first beef shipment to China

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Nebraska officials have helped load the state's first shipment of beef to Shanghai, just two days after Washington reached agreements with Beijing on resuming U.S. beef exports, Nebraska governor's office confirmed to Xinhua on Thursday. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture director Greg Ibach on Wednesday joined Greater Omaha Packing President Henry Davis to load the first box of beef from the state destined for China, the governor's office said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Tue Winston wolf 121
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May 27 Princess Hey 63
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan May 26 Cordwainer Trout 7
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May 16 PRIME RIB 50
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) May '17 Closerbi 2
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online May '17 freely 6
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,720 • Total comments across all topics: 281,784,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC