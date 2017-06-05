Nebraska firm buys North Meridian office buildings
Two large office buildings along the high-profile North Meridian corridor in Carmel have sold, CBRE Group Inc. announced Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|May 27
|Private joker
|112
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|May 27
|Princess Hey
|63
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|May 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May 16
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12)
|May 7
|Closerbi
|2
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|May '17
|freely
|6
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC