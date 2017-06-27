Nebraska buildings housed Japanese-Americans during WWII
Some houses being torn down to make way for commercial development in eastern Nebraska once sheltered Japanese-Americans escaping forced internment on the West Coast after the United States entered World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|Jun 20
|Vincent vega
|123
|Review: Rally Motorsports (Apr '15)
|Jun 18
|Dan
|10
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Princess Hey
|63
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May '17
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Closerbi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC