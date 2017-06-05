NCAA baseball super regionals 2017: W...

NCAA baseball super regionals 2017: Which teams have advanced so far?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

The 2017 NCAA baseball tournament began last Thursday, and by Monday the field had narrowed from 64 teams to 27, and six teams had locked up spots in next weekend's super regionals. The super regionals will pit regional tournament winners in a best-of-three format, with the eight winners then advancing to the College World Series, set for June 17-28 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) 1 hr Private joker 113
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May 27 Princess Hey 63
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan May 26 Cordwainer Trout 7
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May 16 PRIME RIB 50
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) May 7 Closerbi 2
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online May '17 freely 6
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,507 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC