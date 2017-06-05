NCAA baseball super regionals 2017: Which teams have advanced so far?

The 2017 NCAA baseball tournament began last Thursday, and by Monday the field had narrowed from 64 teams to 27, and six teams had locked up spots in next weekend's super regionals. The super regionals will pit regional tournament winners in a best-of-three format, with the eight winners then advancing to the College World Series, set for June 17-28 in Omaha, Nebraska.

