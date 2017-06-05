NCAA baseball super regionals 2017: Which teams have advanced so far?
The 2017 NCAA baseball tournament began last Thursday, and by Monday the field had narrowed from 64 teams to 27, and six teams had locked up spots in next weekend's super regionals. The super regionals will pit regional tournament winners in a best-of-three format, with the eight winners then advancing to the College World Series, set for June 17-28 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Private joker
|113
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|May 27
|Princess Hey
|63
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|May 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May 16
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12)
|May 7
|Closerbi
|2
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|May '17
|freely
|6
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC