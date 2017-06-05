More than 400 Students to Arrive at H...

More than 400 Students to Arrive at Holland Center This Week for Nebraska High School Theatre Awards

More than 400 Nebraska high school students will converge on downtown Omaha June 5 to June 8 to participate in Omaha Performing Arts' Nebraska High School Theatre Awards week. Students will spend three days in rehearsals, learning musical selections and dance numbers highlighted in the Nebraska High School Theatre Awards Showcase held Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 7:30 PM at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

