LSU vs Florida: Game 2 Scoring Updates
OMAHA, NE - LSU is looking to bounce back after falling to Florida 4-3 in game one of the College World Series Finals. LSU is the visiting team for game 2. 1st Inning: Florida 1-0: 3 straight singles for Florida to start the inning, but a great catch by Greg Deichmann and a strikeout by Poche' limit the damage, allowing the Gators only 1 run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|Jun 20
|Vincent vega
|123
|Review: Rally Motorsports (Apr '15)
|Jun 18
|Dan
|10
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Princess Hey
|63
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May '17
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Closerbi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC