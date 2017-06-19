John Cleese Set for Q&a, Screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail in Omaha

Living comedy legend, John Cleese , is heading in your general direction for a live and truly unforgettable evening of conversation and audience Q&A on Friday, November 17th at 7:30 pm at Omaha's Orpheum Theater, 409 South 16th St. Absurd and/or ridiculous questions only, please. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a photo opportunity with John.

