Inmate's DNA links him to 4 Omaha rapes

20 hrs ago Read more: KLKN

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says he intends to charge Brandon Weathers with rapes committed in 2002 and 2004. Weathers already is serving 100 to 160 years for raping a 13-year-old child.

