Former Kiewit civil engineer suggests...

Former Kiewit civil engineer suggests second gated Oroville Dam spillway

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Omaha, Nebraska >> A civil engineer who formerly worked for the contractor doing the Oroville Dam spillway reconstruction has proposed a dual design spillway so the emergency spillway never has to be used again. Henry Burke's argument for a different design than what the state Department of Water Resources proposed, centers around the need for high-flow back ups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) 11 hr Winston wolf 119
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May 27 Princess Hey 63
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan May 26 Cordwainer Trout 7
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May 16 PRIME RIB 50
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) May '17 Closerbi 2
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online May '17 freely 6
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,096 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC