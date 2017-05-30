Forget Gluten-Free: In Wheat Market, Protein Is at a Premium
Food aficionados may be scrambling for ingredients that are gluten free, but in the wheat market, traders can't get enough of the stuff. Gluten is the element that gives dough its strength and stretch -- making it a key component in bagels, pizza crust and specialty breads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|May 27
|Private joker
|112
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|May 27
|Princess Hey
|63
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|May 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May 16
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12)
|May 7
|Closerbi
|2
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|May '17
|freely
|6
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC