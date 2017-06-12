Florida beats Wake Forest 3-0, earns ...

Florida beats Wake Forest 3-0, earns final spot in Omaha

JJ Schwarz hit a towering, two-run homer and Tyler Dyson followed with five scoreless innings of relief and Florida beat Wake Forest 3-0 Monday night to earn the final spot in the College World Series. Right-handed ace Alex Faedo, selected by Detroit with the 18th overall pick in the MLB draft early in the game, tossed the final two innings for his first career save.

