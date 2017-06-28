Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Mercantile Bank Corporation
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
