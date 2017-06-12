Deb Fischer Holding Listening Session

Deb Fischer Holding Listening Session

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Nebraska U-S Senator Deb Fischer will hold a listening session in Omaha this Friday. She'll be at the Culinary Arts Institute of Metropolitan Community College, at 32nd and Sorensen Parkway, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Tue Winston wolf 121
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May 27 Princess Hey 63
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan May 26 Cordwainer Trout 7
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May '17 PRIME RIB 50
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) May '17 Closerbi 2
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online May '17 freely 6
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Douglas County was issued at June 16 at 3:30PM CDT

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,031 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC