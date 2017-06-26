Buffett's company buys 10 pct of real...

Buffett's company buys 10 pct of real estate investment firm

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Warren Buffett's company is spending $377 million to pick up 9.8 percent of a real estate investment trust called Store Capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Jun 20 Vincent vega 123
Review: Rally Motorsports (Apr '15) Jun 18 Dan 10
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May '17 Princess Hey 63
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan May '17 Cordwainer Trout 7
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May '17 PRIME RIB 50
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) May '17 Closerbi 2
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,362 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC