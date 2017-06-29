Bojanglesa , Inc. (BOJA) Insider William A. Kussell Sells 25,000 Shares
Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendationsfor Bojangles' Inc. with our free daily email newsletter: Bojangles', Inc. insider William A. Kussell sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00.
