Audio and Transcript Released in Threats on Referee

An Omaha, Nebraska detective has released audio of the threats made by some University of Kentucky Basketball fans toward referee, John Higgins. It's a sad and embarrassing moment for many True Blue Fans because the majority didn't consider the loss in the elite eight to have anything to do with an official.

