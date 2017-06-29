Alohma and PE-backed Madvapes combine to launch vaping company AMV
Alohma Holdings, LLC and Madvapes Holdings, LLC have merged to form AMV Holdings LLC one of the largest independent companies in the vaping industry. This merger combines the strong retail, manufacturing, and distribution organizations and increases our geographic presence to include eleven states as well as Germany, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
