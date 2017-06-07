[ACCIDENT] Corvette ZR1 Driver Leads Police on Chase before Crashing into Two Vehicles

The law-abiding citizens of Omaha, Nebraska can only hope that a high-speed chase Friday afternoon finally ends the time behind the wheel for a reckless Corvette driver, at least temporarily. The C6 ZR1 driver, identified as Shaheer Atiqullah, 21, of Omaha, faces multiple charges after a chase that reached speeds of 132 mph and ended in collisions with two other vehicles.

