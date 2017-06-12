ABC's American Idol Hits the Road

Exactly fifteen years ago, "American Idol" hit TV screens for the first time, forever changing the landscape of reality competition programming. In celebration of the franchise's anniversary, which also marks the birth year of this season's youngest eligible contestant, the producers of "American Idol" announced today the start of auditions for the new season of the show, which will be broadcast from its new home on ABC.

