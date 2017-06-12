ABC's American Idol Hits the Road
Exactly fifteen years ago, "American Idol" hit TV screens for the first time, forever changing the landscape of reality competition programming. In celebration of the franchise's anniversary, which also marks the birth year of this season's youngest eligible contestant, the producers of "American Idol" announced today the start of auditions for the new season of the show, which will be broadcast from its new home on ABC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|Winston wolf
|119
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|May 27
|Princess Hey
|63
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|May 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May 16
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Closerbi
|2
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|May '17
|freely
|6
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC