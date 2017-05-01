When the Tent Gets Too BigBy Karol Markowicz
Democrats may still be reeling from the 2016 election, but they aren't the only ones who need to think about what their party needs to be willing to sacrifice to increase voter share. As the Democratic Party comes to grips with the results of the 2016 election , smaller races have started to take on a much larger significance than they normally would.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|22 hr
|Jason porter
|80
|Al Sal
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|4
|Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Apr 12
|Unknown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC