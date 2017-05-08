Warren Buffett just confirmed the death of retail as we know it
"The department store is online now," the billionaire investor said Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway 's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, as Business Insider's Bob Bryan reported. "I have no illusion that 10 years from now will look the same as today, and there will be a few things along the way that surprise us," he said.
