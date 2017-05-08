Voter ID resolution stalls in Legislature
Senators rejected a cloture motion Tuesday on a resolution that would ask Nebraskans to decide if voter identification should be mandatory. Sen. John Murante of Gretna introduced Legislative Resolution 1 CA to place a constitutional amendment on the November 2018 general election ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|Brosius
|84
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Mon
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Closerbi
|2
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Princess Hey
|61
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|May 2
|freely
|6
|Al Sal
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|4
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC