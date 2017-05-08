Voter ID resolution stalls in Legisla...

Voter ID resolution stalls in Legislature

Read more: North Platte Bulletin

Senators rejected a cloture motion Tuesday on a resolution that would ask Nebraskans to decide if voter identification should be mandatory. Sen. John Murante of Gretna introduced Legislative Resolution 1 CA to place a constitutional amendment on the November 2018 general election ballot.

