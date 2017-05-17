U.S. Wheat Captures First Egypt Government Business in Two Years
U.S. wheat grabbed its first sale to the Egypt government in more than two years as the world's biggest buyer requested grain with a higher protein content, knocking France out of the mix. American wheat represented two of the five cheapest offers accepted by Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities in its latest tender, according to two traders involved who asked not to be identified because they're not authorized to speak to the media.
