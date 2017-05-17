U.S. Wheat Captures First Egypt Gover...

U.S. Wheat Captures First Egypt Government Business in Two Years

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

U.S. wheat grabbed its first sale to the Egypt government in more than two years as the world's biggest buyer requested grain with a higher protein content, knocking France out of the mix. American wheat represented two of the five cheapest offers accepted by Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities in its latest tender, according to two traders involved who asked not to be identified because they're not authorized to speak to the media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) 19 hr Wish u were 94
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Tue PRIME RIB 50
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) May 7 Closerbi 2
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May 7 Princess Hey 61
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online May 2 freely 6
Al Sal Apr 18 Kirby 1
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC