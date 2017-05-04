This week at the Legislature: Budget bills lead parade
Budget bills again highlighted this week in the Legislature, which has been focused on the impact of the state budget shortfall throughout the first 77 days of law-making. LB 328, introduced by Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, appropriates funds for the annual salaries of $12,000 for each of Nebraska's 49 senators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|61
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Jason porter
|83
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|May 2
|freely
|6
|Al Sal
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|4
|Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC