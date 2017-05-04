This week at the Legislature: Budget bills lead parade

Budget bills again highlighted this week in the Legislature, which has been focused on the impact of the state budget shortfall throughout the first 77 days of law-making. LB 328, introduced by Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, appropriates funds for the annual salaries of $12,000 for each of Nebraska's 49 senators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.