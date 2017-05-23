Seth Rich and the myth behind the uns...

Seth Rich and the myth behind the unsolved murder case

Nearly a year ago, Seth Rich was shot in the back as he made his way home one night in Washington. While the death of the 27-year-old Democratic National Committee staffer remains unsolved, his family has said they believe it was a botched robbery attempt.

