Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another injured
The shooting occurred as the deputies were transferring Welsely Correa-Carmenaty and a female prisoner out of a prison transport van an into the jail. **Embargoed to Omaha, NE** Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputy Mark Burbridge died after being shot during a jail escape in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNO-TV New Orleans.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|Wish u were
|81
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|12 hr
|freely
|6
|Al Sal
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|4
|Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC