Ponca Tribe gains ownership of Nebras...

Ponca Tribe gains ownership of Nebraska Homestead Trail

Friday

' Nearly 200 people were present Thursday for the deed signing to the nearly 20-mile trail stretching from Beatrice to Barneston. The celebration consisted of a drum circle, traditional dancers and victory songs.

Omaha, NE

