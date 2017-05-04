Nebraska online sales tax proposal dies without vote
An effort to level the playing field for brick-and-mortar businesses and bring in millions of dollars in revenue by requiring online retailers to collect or report sales tax is dead for the year in the Nebraska Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|59
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|22 hr
|Jason porter
|83
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|May 2
|freely
|6
|Al Sal
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|4
|Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC