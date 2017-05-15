Mom hears son's heartbeat in transplant recipient
OMAHA, NE - A mother who lost her 16-year-old son in a tragic accident met the man whose life was saved by his heart, and she listened to it beat once again. Gary Flint is in his 60s and now able to live even longer, thanks to Payton Casteel.
