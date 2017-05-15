Mom hears son's heartbeat in transpla...

Mom hears son's heartbeat in transplant recipient

22 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

OMAHA, NE - A mother who lost her 16-year-old son in a tragic accident met the man whose life was saved by his heart, and she listened to it beat once again. Gary Flint is in his 60s and now able to live even longer, thanks to Payton Casteel.

