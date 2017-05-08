Man shot in jail escape released from...

Man shot in jail escape released from hospital

A Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputy and a motorist injured in shootings authorities say was carried out by an escaped jail inmate have been discharged from the hospital. Fifty-nine-year-old Deputy Pat Morgan has been discharged from the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was being treated.

