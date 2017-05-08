Man shot in jail escape released from hospital
A Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputy and a motorist injured in shootings authorities say was carried out by an escaped jail inmate have been discharged from the hospital. Fifty-nine-year-old Deputy Pat Morgan has been discharged from the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was being treated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Brosius
|84
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Mon
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Closerbi
|2
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|61
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|May 2
|freely
|6
|Al Sal
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|4
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC