Man sentenced to 6-8 years in prison ...

Man sentenced to 6-8 years in prison for sexually suggestive texts to an underage girl

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: KLKN

A 37-year-old Oxford, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to prison for sending sexually suggestive texts to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Richard Walls was sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to 6-to-8 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan Mon Zionist 2
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) May 20 The rain 102
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May 16 PRIME RIB 50
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
where r some gay or bi men that I can meet in o... (Oct '12) May 7 Closerbi 2
Last Post Wins! (Jan '11) May 7 Princess Hey 61
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online May 2 freely 6
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,851 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC