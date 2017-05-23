Man sentenced to 6-8 years in prison for sexually suggestive texts to an underage girl
A 37-year-old Oxford, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to prison for sending sexually suggestive texts to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Richard Walls was sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to 6-to-8 years in prison.
