Man accused of scamming woman for $5K
An Omaha, Nebraska man who allegedly hired sex workers to strip at his next-door neighbor's house is now facing claims that he scammed a woman for $5,000. Douglas Goldsberry is facing felony charges of pandering, stemming from a three-and-a-half year period which the sex workers would strip, urinate in bushes and damage property belonging to his next-door neighbor, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
