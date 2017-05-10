Man accused of scamming woman for $5K

An Omaha, Nebraska man who allegedly hired sex workers to strip at his next-door neighbor's house is now facing claims that he scammed a woman for $5,000. Douglas Goldsberry is facing felony charges of pandering, stemming from a three-and-a-half year period which the sex workers would strip, urinate in bushes and damage property belonging to his next-door neighbor, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKBW.